Slide in Nevada gaming win continues with 4.2% decline in November

A Roulette wheel spins as apart of some Stadium Table Games at Red Rock Casino in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada gaming win continued its downward slide with November totals down 4.2 percent from a year ago, the Nevada Gaming Control Board reported Thursday.

The state’s 441 largest casinos reported win of $1.31 billion, while Clark County also was off 4.2 percent to $1.16 billion and the Strip fell 3.9 percent to $788.7 million.

Win numbers were expected to be down as a result of attendance at November’s Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix not being as large as the inaugural race in 2023. Earlier in the month, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority reported visitation was flat and hotel occupancy and the average daily room rate was down.

