LVCVA head admits F1 race didn’t match attendance of ’23 event

LVCVA President Steve Hill said it wasn’t expected that the Las Vegas Grand Prix would bring the same crowds as the inaugural run last year.

F1 to pay lower fees to Clark County to advertise during Las Vegas Grand Prix

A race care navigates around the MSG Sphere during the qualifying round for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix didn’t draw as many people to Las Vegas as the initial run in 2023, but Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Steve Hill still considered it to be a successful event.

In an interview following Tuesday’s LVCVA board meeting, Hill said the event’s planners would meet in future months to make plans to make next year’s event better.

While economic impact studies haven’t been completed, Hill said it’s clear that the event continues to put Las Vegas in the international spotlight, which bodes well for future visitation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.