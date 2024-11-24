Las Vegas Grand Prix sells out hours before the race

Tickets for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix sold out just hours ahead of the event’s 10 p.m. start time Saturday, according to the race’s website.

Fans hold up cutouts of Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz and Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Perez during the third practice round for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Formula 1 McLaren driver Lando Norris speeds by the Sphere during a free practice ahead of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix along the track on Nov. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Now the only way fans can get tickets to the race — taking place on a 3.8-mile circuit on portions of Las Vegas Boulevard, Koval Lane, Harmon Avenue and Sands Avenue — is via the secondary ticket market.

Las Vegas Grand Prix tickets are selling at nearly half the price that they were ahead of the inaugural race in 2023.

On Gametime, the cheapest available ticket was listed at $711, taxes and fees included, on Friday. That is 48 percent less than the $1,387 seen the day before the 2023 race.

On no-fee ticket broker site TickPick, the cheapest listed ticket Saturday afternoon was $692, with the average listing price of the 112 available tickets at $1,942.

On StubHub, the least expensive tickets Saturday afternoon were listed at $570 before taxes and fees, with the website noting that 110 tickets to the race had sold in the past hour.

