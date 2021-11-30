State gaming win hits 8th straight month of $1B+ in October

Records continue to fall for the amount of money casinos won from players with another month in excess of $1 billion with the Strip making a strong contribution.

People walk between The Venetian and The Mirage on the Strip in Las Vegas Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada casinos in October tied the record by winning more than $1 billion from players for the eighth straight month, the Nevada Gaming Control Board reported Tuesday.

The state win was a 48.5 percent improvement over the previous year.

The last time the state won more than $1 billion eight months in a row was from November 2006 to May 2007.

Clark County was a big contributor to the effort, collecting 86.5 percent — $1.057 billion — of the state total.

The Strip was a big part of the county total with $702.2 million won, an 86.9 percent improvement over October 2020. For the first four months of the 2022 fiscal year, Strip win has more than doubled from the same period last year to $2.761 billion.

Only two of the 20 markets monitored by the Control Board had months that were worse than the previous year. One of those was South Lake Tahoe, down 25.8 percent from the previous year to $16 million. That region in October was still recovering from the devastating effects of the Caldor Fire that raged along the California-Nevada border beginning in mid-August. The fire was officially considered contained Oct. 21.

The other market that stumbled: North Lake Tahoe, down 2.9 percent to $2.2 million.

