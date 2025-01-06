61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

Station Casinos begins $116M Durango expansion project

An exterior view of the Durango on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas ...
An exterior view of the Durango on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Casino guests gamble at the Durango on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las V ...
Casino guests gamble at the Durango on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
An exterior view of the Durango on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas ...
An exterior view of the Durango on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
More Stories
A slots player won $106,437 on Dragon Cash on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, at Suncoast casino in La ...
$106K slot jackpot hits on New Year’s Day at Las Vegas casino
An artist rendering of Brightline West is displayed during the groundbreaking ceremony of Brigh ...
From high-speed rail to major Strip developments, here are projects to watch in 2025
William V. of California celebrates his $113,411 Grand Jackpot win on the Lightning Link slot m ...
$113K slots jackpot hits New Year’s Day in Las Vegas Valley
Culinary Local 226 workers on strike outside the garage off of E. Hard Rock at the Virgin Hotel ...
Comedian cancels off-Strip show to support striking hospitality workers
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 6, 2025 - 10:53 am
 
Updated January 6, 2025 - 1:35 pm

Station Casinos isn’t wasting any time on its newest expansion project.

The company announced that the $116 million Phase II expansion of its newest property, Durango, is beginning Monday.

The project, which is expected to take 12 months to complete, will add a new parking garage with nearly 2,000 convenient parking spots, more than 25,000 square feet of additional casino space featuring a new high-limit slot and bar area offering an additional 230 slot machines, with 120 dedicated to the new high-limit room.

The parking structure is being built on land just south of the south casino entrance to the property.

The company said during construction, guests can access complimentary hotel and casino valet, surface parking, and north garage parking.

The company announced plans to expand Durango in early 2024 shortly after it opened.

In addition to the Durango project, Las Vegas-based Station, a subsidiary of Red Rock Resorts, is undertaking multimillion-dollar renovation projects at its Green Valley Ranch and Sunset Station properties in Henderson.

Durango opened to rave reviews in December 2023 and over the past year has substantially boosted casino gaming win in southwest Las Vegas according to the Nevada Gaming Control board.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES