Station Casinos begins $116M Durango expansion project

Just over a year after Durango first opened its doors in southwest Las Vegas, operators Station Casinos have begun building a new parking garage and casino expansion.

From high-speed rail to major Strip developments, here are projects to watch in 2025

$106K slot jackpot hits on New Year’s Day at Las Vegas casino

An exterior view of the Durango on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Casino guests gamble at the Durango on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

An exterior view of the Durango on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Station Casinos isn’t wasting any time on its newest expansion project.

The company announced that the $116 million Phase II expansion of its newest property, Durango, is beginning Monday.

The project, which is expected to take 12 months to complete, will add a new parking garage with nearly 2,000 convenient parking spots, more than 25,000 square feet of additional casino space featuring a new high-limit slot and bar area offering an additional 230 slot machines, with 120 dedicated to the new high-limit room.

The parking structure is being built on land just south of the south casino entrance to the property.

The company said during construction, guests can access complimentary hotel and casino valet, surface parking, and north garage parking.

The company announced plans to expand Durango in early 2024 shortly after it opened.

In addition to the Durango project, Las Vegas-based Station, a subsidiary of Red Rock Resorts, is undertaking multimillion-dollar renovation projects at its Green Valley Ranch and Sunset Station properties in Henderson.

Durango opened to rave reviews in December 2023 and over the past year has substantially boosted casino gaming win in southwest Las Vegas according to the Nevada Gaming Control board.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.