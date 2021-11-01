Station Casinos offers summer internships at Las Vegas properties

The program for college students includes a $15-per-hour wage for a maximum of 40 hours per week and housing at Red Rock Resort, Sunset Station, Palace Station or Green Valley Ranch.

Interested in getting paid to spend your summer living inside a Las Vegas resort casino?

Then Station Casinos has the internship for you.

The gaming company is accepting applications for its 2022 summer internship program aimed at current college students who “have demonstrated interest and aptitude in the hospitality industry.”

The 12-week program includes a $15 per hour wage for a maximum of 40 hours per week and housing at one of four Station Casinos properties — Red Rock Resort, Sunset Station, Palace Station or Green Valley Ranch.

Oh, and meals are included as well.

The stay-and-get-paid package does have some work attached to it, however.

The company said that interns will get “hands-on experience and day-to-day operational learning within a variety of departments,” including marketing, social media and public relations, human resources, hotel and casino operations, culinary, food and beverage and finance.

Each week will end with a “Think Tank” project where the interns will collaborate with company leaders and workers to pitch innovations and strategic plans for Station Casinos.

The program is open to local and national university students.

Those interested in the summer program can apply here..

