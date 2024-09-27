Station Casinos plans grand opening for first of new tavern brand

The locals operator is launching an Americana-inspired tavern brand, and plans to open two more locations in early 2025.

Station Casinos will hold a grand opening event for its first location of its new tavern brand, Seventy Six, located on 6345 North Lamb Blvd. in North Las Vegas, on Friday, Oct. 11. (Courtesy of Station Casinos)

Station Casinos’ first iteration of its new tavern brand will open in early October, officials announced Friday.

Seventy-Six in North Las Vegas will have a soft opening on Oct. 10 and a grand opening the following day, according to a press release from the locals operator.

The soft opening of the location at 6345 N. Lamb Blvd. will include a ribbon cutting and public toast led by company executives, the release stated. The Oct. 11 opening event will begin at 7 p.m. The first 100 guests will receive a custom flask and first-day visitors will be entered to win $2,000 in cash and prizes hourly.

The “Americana-inspired” tavern includes 15 bartop machines with poker, blackjack, slot and keno games and 24 TVs throughout the space.

The food menu at the tavern’s restaurant will be led by Chef Danny Wilkins, according to the company. The menu includes ahi tuna nachos, fried street corn tacos, sliced ribeye panini dip, creamy poblano chicken pasta, a cowboy burger and more.

Station Casinos is slated to open two more Seventy Six locations in early 2025: on Kyle Canyon near the U.S. 95 highway and on Aliante Parkway across from rival Boyd Gaming’s Aliante.

