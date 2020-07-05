Station Casinos president Richard Haskins dies in watercraft accident

Richard Haskins, president of Red Rock Resorts Inc. and Station Casinos, died Saturday in a watercraft accident while vacationing in Michigan, according to a statement released by the company.

Station Casinos president Richard Haskins, seen in January 2016. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Red Rock Hotel and Casino in Summerlin (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Richard Haskins, president of Red Rock Resorts Inc. and Station Casinos (Red Rock Resorts)

The board of directors of Red Rock, Station Casinos’ parent company, plans to make further announcements regarding Haskins’ succession in the coming days, the statement said.

CEO and Chairman Frank Fertitta III said it is hard to imagine Station Casinos being the company it is today without Haskins, and added that he will be missed.

“Words cannot express what Rich has meant to the Company and to me in the 25 years he has been with Station Casinos. He was a trusted advisor, a brilliant strategist, a steady hand in good times and in bad and most important – a friend to all,” CEO and Chairman Frank Fertitta III said in the statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his children, his family and his loved ones.”

The statement said the entire Station Casinos family mourns the loss.

“On behalf of our Board of Directors, management team and employees, we extend our deepest sympathies to the Haskins family,” the statement reads.

Haskins, who joined Station Casinos in 1995 as general counsel of midwest operations, had served as president of Red Rock Resorts and Station Casinos since October 2015, according to a company bio.

