Station Casinos starts demolition process for 3 shuttered hotels

Station’s parent company announced this summer it would tear down Texas Station, Fiesta Rancho and Fiesta Henderson and sell the sites.

Heavy machinery is staged in the parking lot of the Texas Station hotel-casino at Rancho Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard as preparations begin for demolition of the casino on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Demolition begins on the Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station hotel-casinos at Rancho Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Demolition begins on the Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station hotel-casinos at Rancho Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Demolition begins on the Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station hotel-casinos at Rancho Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Demolition begins on the Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station hotel-casinos at Rancho Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Heavy machinery is staged in the parking lot of the Texas Station hotel-casino at Rancho Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard as preparations begin for demolition of the casino on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Demolition begins on the Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station hotel-casinos at Rancho Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Heavy machinery and construction trailers are staged in the parking lot of the Texas Station hotel-casino at Rancho Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard as preparations begin for demolition of the casino on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Piles of torn up asphalt in the parking lot of the Texas Station hotel-casino at Rancho Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard as preparations begin for demolition of the casino on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Station Casinos has taken steps to tear down the three hotels it earmarked for demolition this summer.

There are some visible signs of work at the shuttered properties, with a mix of excavators, construction trailers, and piles of asphalt in the parking lots.

The city of Henderson issued a permit Wednesday for the complete demolition of Fiesta Henderson’s hotel, casino and parking garage, records show.

Also, the city of North Las Vegas issued a permit Aug. 9 for Texas Station that covers the complete demolition of an existing 906,000-square-foot building, parking structure and signs.

A permit application also was filed with North Las Vegas on July 25 for the demolition of Fiesta Rancho, city records show.

Station declined to comment for this story.

Overall, the locals-focused casino operator is eyeing a future filled with construction in Southern Nevada, with the goal of doubling its portfolio by the end of this decade. It is building a new resort in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, and it’s adding to its already vast land holdings in the region.

But it also wants to shed some real estate. Station parent Red Rock Resorts announced in July that it would demolish Texas Station, Fiesta Rancho and Fiesta Henderson — all of which have been closed since the onset of the pandemic — and sell the sites.

“We’re seeing an extraordinary amount of inbound calls and demand for those three properties,” Red Rock Resorts Chief Financial Officer Stephen Cootey told analysts last month.

Fiesta Henderson, on Lake Mead Parkway near the 215 Beltway-U.S. Highway 93/95 interchange, sits on 35 acres and has 224 hotel rooms, according to a securities filing.

Texas Station, at the corner of Rancho Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard, near North Las Vegas Airport, sits on 47 acres and features 199 hotel rooms.

Fiesta Rancho, located across Lake Mead from Texas Station, occupies 25 acres and has 100 hotel rooms, the filing shows. The ice rink attached to the property will remain open, according to July’s announcement.

Station’s under-construction resort, Durango, located on Durango Drive just south of the 215 Beltway near Ikea, is expected to cost $750 million,

It is slated to include 200-plus rooms, a casino floor spanning more than 73,000 square feet, meeting and banquet space and four restaurants, according to an investor presentation last month.

Station also announced Friday that it would close the Wild Wild West hotel-casino on Tropicana Avenue just west of Interstate 15 to “reposition the property for future development.”

According to a securities filing, Wild Wild West sits on 20 acres and has 260 hotel rooms.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.