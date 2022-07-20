Station Casinos buys 126 acres south of Strip

Station Casinos has loaded up on more land in Las Vegas, closing a big purchase just a few days after it unveiled plans to demolish three hotels in Southern Nevada.

A portion of 126 acres at the southwest corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Cactus Avenue, which was acquired by Station Casinos, is pictured on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The locals-focused casino operator acquired roughly 126 acres at the southwest corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Cactus Avenue for $172.4 million. The sale, by developer Larry Canarelli, closed Monday, property records show.

Located several miles south of the Strip, Station’s new holdings are across the street from a 57-acre spread that the company has owned for years and has tried to sell.

Unlike other casino operators in Southern Nevada, Station owns big tracts of real estate scattered around the Las Vegas Valley that are essentially in storage for future resort projects. The latest purchase marks a significant expansion of its land holdings after management talked last year of doubling Station’s presence in the valley.

“We are excited about the potential of this site as a local and regional destination casino resort,” the company said in a statement to the Review-Journal on Wednesday.

Scott Kreeger, president of Station parent Red Rock Resorts, said in an interview that the new plot of land gives the company options and flexibility.

The company is entertaining offers for its existing site at the northwest corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Cactus, Kreeger said, noting the newly acquired land is the company’s “primary” development focus there.

Station operates Red Rock Resort, Green Valley Ranch Resort and other hotel-casinos. Its parent company announced Friday that it will demolish Texas Station, Fiesta Rancho and Fiesta Henderson — all of which have been closed since the onset of the pandemic — and sell the land.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.