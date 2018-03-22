Steve Wynn sells 4.1M shares of Wynn Resorts

Steve Wynn sold 4.1 million shares of Wynn Resorts on Wednesday, cutting his stake to 7.8 percent.

Wynn sold the shares for $180 each, raising $738 million, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission report.

The former chief executive officer now owns 8.03 million shares or 7.8 recent of the company. Wynn now has a smaller stake than his ex-wife Elaine Wynn, who owns 9.3 percent of the company.

