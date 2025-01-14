Strip casino-resort changes parking policy for new year, more gaming news

The resort updated its self-parking policies for 2025, which includes an extension of the resort’s exclusive valet validation program.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas as seen on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Strip’s newest casino-resort rolled out new parking policies for the new year.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas updated its self-parking policies for 2025, which includes an extension of the resort’s exclusive valet validation program and a reduction in the complimentary self-parking allowance.

The property says any guest dining at the resort’s “world-class restaurant and bar collection, spending within retail spaces, or enjoying a treatment at Lapis Spa & Wellness and IGK Salon,” can now validate their valet.

One hour complimentary self-parking is available to all visitors in 2025, down from the four hours previously offered since the property opened in December 2023. Self-parking is $20 for up to 24 hours while Nevada residents will continue to receive up to three hours of free parking with a valid ID.

Fontainebleau Rewards members who are silver tier and above receive complimentary self-parking. Hotel guests can also self-park for no charge.

Below is a roundup of gaming news.

RRR’s low price

Even though Red Rock Resorts shares hit a 52-week low for its stock price last week, a prominent analyst believes the parent company of Station Casinos Inc. will rebound.

“Since reporting third-quarter earnings on Nov. 8, RRR shares are off by about 22 percent,” said Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli in a Monday report to investors.

“While never entirely obvious, we believe the weakness in shares relates to a combination of the somewhat cautious third-quarter call commentary, specifically around the outlook for 2025 given property disruptions, the relatively flat optics of fourth quarter 2024 to date on Las Vegas locals gross gaming revenue, and concerns around fourth-quarter results, given the December sports book performance, in light of the $7.6 million cash flow headwind for RRR stemming from the tough October sports results. In short, we believe operating performance has been stronger than expected and we believe our updated forecasts … are achievable, if not beatable.”

Red Rock’s stock price dipped to $42.46 a share on Friday, the lowest in the past year.

Penn partnership

Penn Entertainment Inc. has announced a multichannel partnership with Monumental Sports & Entertainment that secures online market access to ESPNBet in Washington D.C.

The company that operates Henderson’s M Resort will provide Penn access to teams with relationships to Monumental, which include the NBA Washington Wizards, the NHL Washington Capitals and the WNBA Washington Mystics.

ESPNBet is not licensed in Nevada.