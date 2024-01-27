41°F
Casinos & Gaming

Strip resort reaches deal with Culinary Union

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 27, 2024 - 7:13 am
 
About 700 Culinary Union workers agreed to a tentative five-year contract with Circus Circus on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. The Clown marquee at the entrance to MGM's Circus Circus hotel-resort in Las Vegas on Monday, June 18, 2018. (Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph)

The list of casinos yet to agree to terms with the Culinary Union on a new contract is slowly dwindling with less than a week to go before a strike deadline.

Nearly 700 union workers agreed to terms on a five-year contract with Circus Circus late Friday night, according to a union news release.

Negotiations continue with officials of 15 remaining Strip independent and downtown Las Vegas casino properties for 4,000 workers ahead of the 5 a.m. February 2, 2024, strike deadline.

The union said a Circus Circus contract ratification vote will be scheduled soon.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

