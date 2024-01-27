Strip resort reaches deal with Culinary Union

Nearly 700 union workers agreed to terms on a tentative five-year contract with Circus Circus late Friday night, according to a union news release.

About 700 Culinary Union workers agreed to a tentative five-year contract with Circus Circus on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024.

The list of casinos yet to agree to terms with the Culinary Union on a new contract is slowly dwindling with less than a week to go before a strike deadline.

BREAKING: The Culinary Union is pleased to announce a Tentative Agreement on a new 5-year contract was just reached w/@CircusVegas for nearly 700 hospitality workers. Congratulations to the Circus Circus Las Vegas workers on winning the BEST CONTRACT EVER! pic.twitter.com/ayRHjA5FCk — Culinary Union (@Culinary226) January 27, 2024

Negotiations continue with officials of 15 remaining Strip independent and downtown Las Vegas casino properties for 4,000 workers ahead of the 5 a.m. February 2, 2024, strike deadline.

The union said a Circus Circus contract ratification vote will be scheduled soon.

