Sunset Station begins sportsbook, casino floor remodel

A rendering of the updated high limit slot room, expected to open in spring 2024. The renovation is part of a property-wide refresh. (Station Casinos)

A renovation at Sunset Station’s sportsbook beginning Monday will kick off a refresh at the Henderson property, Station Casinos announced Friday.

Sunset will temporarily close its Race and Sportsbook to revamp it as an STN Sportsbook. The new book, expected to open in the spring, will include a 150-foot video wall, a bar, lounge-style seating and race and sports betting kiosks.

“We are thrilled to bring our guests an all-new gaming and sports betting offering in the coming months at Sunset Station,” Jordan Seager, vice president and general manager of Sunset Station, said in a news release. “For more than 25 years, Sunset Station continues to raise the bar for our Henderson neighbors – this remodel will no doubt offer a best-in-class experience for our guests.”

A Station Casino representative declined to specify how much the company is spending on the renovation.

During the renovation, a temporary race and sportsbook will open next to the casino’s rewards center and the entertainment venue Club Madrid will be used for football viewing on Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday during college and pro games, according to the release.

Sunset Station will also relocate its high-limit slot room to the former Keno area as part of the property refresh, officials said. And the casino floor will get new carpet, lighting, updated facades and improved bathrooms.

