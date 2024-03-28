Super Bowl, Chinese New Year boost gaming to best February ever

February was the fifth-best month for gaming win in history with $1.342 billion won by Nevada casinos when the Super Bowl was played in Las Vegas for the first time.

Football fans photograph a Super Bowl marquee at Aria, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, on the Las Vegas Strip. The NFL Super Bowl 58 football game will take place Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Super Bowl 58 and Chinese New Year boosted Nevada to its best February gaming win ever and its fifth-best month in history, the Nevada Gaming Control Board reported Thursday.

The state’s 434 major casinos won $1.34 billion last month, an 8.5 percent increase over February 2023.

“It was a pretty incredible month, and if there were 31 days we might have set an all-time record for gross gaming revenue,” said Michael Lawton, the Control Board’s senior economic analyst. “It was the new all-time record for the month of February.”

As it was, the state benefited from an extra day in February compared with 2023 because of leap year.

While the Super Bowl featuring the Kansas City Chiefs beating the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium drew thousands of people to the Strip, slot machine win was down from a year ago, mostly because players were luckier than the casinos with a 7.7 percent casino hold in February 2024 compared with 8.1 percent in 2023.

But the Strip shined in baccarat win.

Strip baccarat win was $180.5 million, up 81.9 percent from a year ago from volume of $1 billion, up 47 percent. Casino hold on the Asian game of choice was 17.7 percent in February compared with 14.3 percent a year earlier.

