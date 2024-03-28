61°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

Super Bowl, Chinese New Year boost gaming to best February ever

Football fans photograph a Super Bowl marquee at Aria, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, on the Las Veg ...
Football fans photograph a Super Bowl marquee at Aria, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, on the Las Vegas Strip. The NFL Super Bowl 58 football game will take place Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
More Stories
This is an undated, early-1960s menu from the Tropicana Hotel and Country Club. (Courtesy UNLV ...
A menu of memories from the Tropicana Hotel and Country Club — PHOTOS
The Tropicana Las Vegas is seen on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las ...
Say goodbye to the Tropicana. Here’s what happens before doors lock
An exterior view of the Flamingo in Las Vegas, where sources say reality star Lisa Vanderpump i ...
What are the oldest casinos on the Las Vegas Strip?
Demolition was underway at the site of what used to be the Travelodge motel on the Strip, 3735 ...
When will the Strip see another new hotel-casino?
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 28, 2024 - 7:59 am
 

Super Bowl 58 and Chinese New Year boosted Nevada to its best February gaming win ever and its fifth-best month in history, the Nevada Gaming Control Board reported Thursday.

The state’s 434 major casinos won $1.34 billion last month, an 8.5 percent increase over February 2023.

“It was a pretty incredible month, and if there were 31 days we might have set an all-time record for gross gaming revenue,” said Michael Lawton, the Control Board’s senior economic analyst. “It was the new all-time record for the month of February.”

As it was, the state benefited from an extra day in February compared with 2023 because of leap year.

While the Super Bowl featuring the Kansas City Chiefs beating the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium drew thousands of people to the Strip, slot machine win was down from a year ago, mostly because players were luckier than the casinos with a 7.7 percent casino hold in February 2024 compared with 8.1 percent in 2023.

But the Strip shined in baccarat win.

Strip baccarat win was $180.5 million, up 81.9 percent from a year ago from volume of $1 billion, up 47 percent. Casino hold on the Asian game of choice was 17.7 percent in February compared with 14.3 percent a year earlier.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Say goodbye to the Tropicana. Here’s what happens before doors lock
recommend 2
Circa sets opening date for southwest Las Vegas sportsbook
recommend 3
Want to choreograph the Bellagio fountain show? Make a bid
recommend 4
Tropicana operators considering corporate buyout proposal
recommend 5
Nevada sees flat January gaming win; big February expected
recommend 6
Does Wynn have a viable case against Fontainebleau?