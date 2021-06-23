Technology abounds as Resorts World prepares for Thursday opening

The world’s most technologically advanced resort property will feature a cash-free casino management system and a video wall that can be seen for miles on the Strip.

The world’s most technologically advanced resort opens its doors on the Strip on Thursday and even those who aren’t in the building will be able to appreciate some of those features.

While guests of Resorts World Las Vegas, which opens its doors to the public at 11 p.m., will be able to experience a cash-free casino floor through a system developed by Konami Gaming when they gamble, those waiting outside to get in will be entertained by video images projected on the 100,000-square-foot video wall on Resorts World’s West Tower.

One of the largest video displays in the world, the Resorts World screen is 294 feet high, 340 feet wide and has 3,552 individual LED panels projecting content. Images can be seen for miles on the Strip and beyond.

The $4.3 billion resort was developed by Malaysia-based Genting Group.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

