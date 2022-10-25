Tilman Fertitta pulls demolition permits for Strip buildings

The permits were issued the same day the Clark County Commission approved Fertitta’s plans for a towering hotel-casino on Las Vegas Boulevard.

A gate blocks the entranced to the shuttered Travelodge motel, 3735 Las Vegas Blvd. South, in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta seems to be moving quickly on his Strip resort project.

Clark County issued three demolition permits last week to let work crews tear down buildings on Fertitta’s property in Las Vegas’ famed resort corridor, records show. The permits were issued Oct. 19, the same day the County Commission approved his plans for a towering hotel-casino at the site.

The permits each list the same valuation, $437,589, and name the same contractor, Clauss Construction, which boasts a long history of large-scale demolition work.

Fertitta’s 6-acre spread, at the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue, is home to the Tex Mex Tequila Bar & Grill building, a cluster of souvenir shops and a 1960s-era Travelodge motel property that had closed by July.

The buildings were still standing as of Tuesday morning.

Last week, project representative Rebecca Miltenberger said the development would be a “high-end casino resort,” and she provided a timeline for the undertaking.

“We are very excited to bring this project to fruition over the next two years,” she told the County Commission.

Representatives for Fertitta did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Clauss has demolished “every imaginable structure for many different federal and private agencies,” according to its website, which says the firm has torn down 1,000-plus facilities totaling more than 5.75 million square feet.

The company did not respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.