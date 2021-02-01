Tilman Fertitta taking Golden Nugget, Landry’s public through merger

Tilman Fertitta’s Golden Entertainment and Landry’s will once again be publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange through a deal valued at $6.6 billion.

People walk outside of the Golden Nugget at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, June 6, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Tilman Fertitta (Fertitta Entertainment)

Tilman Fertitta’s Golden Entertainment and Landry’s will once again be publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange through a deal valued at $6.6 billion.

Houston-based Fertitta Entertainment, Inc., parent company of Golden Nugget and Landry’s, is set to go public through a merger with blank-check company FAST Acquisition Corp. Fertitta had previously taken his company private in 2010 after 17 years of trading publicly.

Fertitta said the company was able to accomplish “a lot” while private, but he believes going public is the best way to maximize opportunities “in today’s opportunitistic world.”

“I look forward to returning my Company to the public marketplace,” he said in a Monday news release. “FAST provided us with the perfect merger vehicle to allow us to take control of an already existing public company. FAST’s capital along with the equity investment from institutional shareholders will strengthen our balance sheet and allow us to pursue our acquisition strategy.”

A ‘no-brainer’ deal

Fertitta is set to be the combined company’s largest shareholder with about 60 percent interest and stock valued in excess of $2 billion upon closing.

The company’s assets include controlling stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, more than 500 outlets and five Golden Nugget-branded casinos, including one in Las Vegas. The transaction is scheduled to close in the second quarter.

Fertitta, the sole owner of the Fertitta Entertainment, plans to keep his position as chairman, president and CEO. No other changes to management are expected, according to the release.

Fertitta said he first began exploring going public again in 2019, when “tremendous” merger and acquisition deals were hitting the market. Those efforts were stalled when the pandemic hit.

It didn’t take long for Fertitta to turn his attention toward FAST, a special purpose acquisition company by co-headed by Doug Jacob and Sandy Beall. These sort of entities — also known as SPACs — have no commercial operations, and are formed solely to raise money through an initial public offering and merge with existing, operating companies.

“After I compared the opportunities provided by a transaction with FAST, versus the traditional IPO route, it became abundantly clear that we could access the capital markets with more certainty and speed if we did a deal with FAST,” Fertitta said. “Working with Doug and Sandy has been a pleasure, and I truly appreciate their time and contribution to this process. At the end of the day, the decision to do a deal with FAST was a no-brainer.”

Jacob said he believes pent-up consumer demand tied with Fertitta Entertainment’s diverse portfolio — comprised of full-service dining and entertainment concepts — will lead to “continued success as a public company.”

