‘Vegas Means Business’ marks 1st ad on Resorts World’s big screen

Resorts World Las Vegas and Clear Channel Outdoor Americas have struck a partnership enabling Clear Channel to sell advertising on Resorts World's massive video screen. (Resorts World)

At night, the "Vegas Means Business" message stands out on Resorts World Las Vegas' massive digital screen. (Resorts World)

You may be able to see these ads for miles.

Resorts World Las Vegas and outdoor billboard giant Clear Channel Outdoor Americas have struck a partnership that will generate digital advertising on the three digital displays on the resort’s facade.

Clear Channel is one of the world’s largest outdoor advertising companies with a portfolio of around 500,000 print and digital displays in 31 countries across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia.

The company’s digital platform includes more than 16,000 digital displays, including more than 1,400 digital billboards in the United States.

The first ad on the Resorts World building was a freebie: a display for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and its meetings and conventions slogan, “Vegas Means Business.”

“This initial creative display space was donated through a Clear Channel Outdoor partnership with Resorts World Las Vegas and in collaboration with the LVCVA and (LVCVA advertising consultant) R&R Partners,” said Adam Barthelmess, president of Clear Channel Outdoor Americas-Las Vegas.

“The message aligns against the backdrop of the current and ongoing Vegas recovery, the beginning of the CCO-Resorts World Las Vegas partnership and the launch of the new digital screens at Resorts World Las Vegas,” Barthelmess said. “ We look forward to welcoming our first paid advertiser next week.”

“Vegas Means Business” has been a longtime LVCVA mark specializing in convention marketing.

“Las Vegas has long been the premier meetings and conventions destination, consistently providing world-class facilities and services to help brands and business travelers connect,” said Kate Wik, chief marketing officer for the LVCVA. “We are excited to be the epicenter of the meetings industry and once again show the world that Vegas Means Business.”

Leveraging technology

Resorts World, which opens its doors June 24, and Clear Channel did not detail terms of their agreement, announced Tuesday.

The partnership will enable Clear Channel to sell space on Resorts World’s 135,000 square feet of digital signage. The digital displays are fully animated and can be operated sequentially.

The largest space is the 100,000-square-foot West Tower Digital Wall, which faces northbound traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard and can be seen from miles away by motorists on the Strip and on Interstate 15.

Two other digital displays Clear Channel will sell are the 19,000-square-foot East Tower Digital Wall facing the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Convention Center Drive and the 17,000-square-foot Nightclub Digital Wall at the soon-to-open Zouk Nightclub.

The video screens on resort walls have been used to promote the upcoming opening of the $4.3 billion resort and were also used to project action from the National Finals Rodeo staged in Arlington, Texas, in December. The rodeo was relocated to Texas as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but it returns to Las Vegas later this year.

More to come

The big screens are a hint of the technology Resorts World will put on display when it opens.

“Resorts World Las Vegas is a marquee venue that encapsulates cutting-edge technology, luxury and innovation, all the attributes brands correlate with the excitement of advertising in Las Vegas,” said Dan Levi, executive vice president and chief marketing officer of Clear Channel.

“These spectacular digital displays will provide brands the unique opportunity to leverage some of the largest LED screens in the world that can even operate sequentially offering an unprecedented story-telling brand takeover,” Levi said. “These displays are breaking new ground in digital out of home and we can’t wait to work with our brand partners to execute creative and inventive advertising campaigns as tourism and business travel continues to return to the Las Vegas region.”

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.