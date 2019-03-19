Venetian unveils luxury Want the World Experience

Want the World Experience is the latest luxury package offered at The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip. (K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto)

Moet Champagne bottles encrusted in Swarovski crystal. (The Venetian)

Dessert complete with ruby necklace and ring. (The Venetian)

Want the world? Don’t we all? At The Venetian it can be yours, for a mere $450,000.

And up.

Want the World Experience is the latest luxury package offered at the Las Vegas Strip resort. It starts with arrival by private jet, which may be a bit of a disappointment to any Las Vegans who want to partake. Maybe the Maybach chosen for airport transfer to the resort could be routed to your home.

Speaking of homes: Experiencers will be staying for four nights in a presidential suite, which at 6,500 square feet is likely larger than yours. It comes with a private butler, fully stocked bar, magnum of Moet Champagne (bottles encrusted with red Swarovski crystals) and a dessert that’s a chocolate replica of the resort’s signature armillary, atop a cake and decorated with a 2.5-total-carat ruby-and-diamond necklace and 2.47-carat Burma ruby and diamond ring from Bellusso Jewelers. Oh, you also get monogrammed red silk pajamas, although there doesn’t seem to be any information about whether it’ll be OK to wear those as you wander around the resort.

And wander you will. The package also includes gold-flecked cocktails at The Dorsey, an in-suite custom four-course dinner prepared by Chica’s Chef Lorena Garcia (and two-hour salsa dancing lesson); 24K Brunch and Bubbles at Yardbird, which comes with Cristal mimosas and 24-karat gold-dusted chicken and waffles; a Red Velvet Cake Batter Crazy Shake at Black Tap topped with a 5.5-carat diamond bracelet from Bellusso Jewelers; an in-suite Champagne pedicure and diamond massage from Canyon Ranch Spa + Fitness; and a personal photographer so you can show your experience off to your friends.

If the prospect of getting away for four nights is just too daunting, the resort has dreamed up series of a la carte experiences. You can get the milkshake, for example, without the 5.5-carat diamond bracelet, should you already have one.

You also can get Dom Perignon by the glass at Rosina; take part in a tequila master class at Chica; partake of the Red Menu in the private dining room at Mott 32; watch a bluefin tuna-carving ceremony and eat omakase at Sushisamba; sample the secret Pisco Sour menu at Once; indulge in The Whole Southern Shebang 12-course tasting menu at Yardbird; get the new Want It All VIP table experience, complete with personal ice luge, at Tao; and relax with the Want the World massage, using six techniques, at Canyon Ranch Spa.

Go ahead; you know you’re worth it. Pull out your credit cards or open your checkbook and contact The Venetian’s Celebrations team at 702-414-1670 or celebrations@sands.com.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.