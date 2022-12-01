Vici takes full ownership of MGM Grand, Mandalay in $1.3B cash sale

Vici Properties reached a deal to purchase financial giant Blackstone’s 49.9 percent stake in the properties, which are leased to casino giant MGM Resorts International.

The pool area around the Mandalay Bay and Delano with the Las Vegas Strip to the north in an aerial photo taken on Oct. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Visitors to the Las Vegas Strip pass MGM Grand on Aug. 4, 2021. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Aerial view of the MGM Grand hotel casino on the south Las Vegas Strip at sunset on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Casino landlord Vici Properties is taking full ownership of MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay’s real estate, in a nearly $1.3 billion cash buyout.

Vici announced Thursday that it reached a deal to purchase financial giant Blackstone’s 49.9 percent stake in the properties, both of which are leased to casino giant MGM Resorts International.

Vici, which already owns a 50.1 percent stake in the two properties, is paying about $1.27 billion in cash and assuming Blackstone’s share of the debt on the resorts.

According to an investor presentation, Vici is assuming 49.9 percent of a $3 billion debt load.

The sale is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.

When the next rent hike kicks in March 1, MGM’s annual rent for the properties is expected to total around $310 million, according to a news release.

New York-based Vici, a Caesars Entertainment spinoff, said this spring that it owns 660 acres of real estate along the Strip, likely making it the biggest property owner in Las Vegas’ famed casino corridor.

The firm significantly expanded its holdings with the acquisition of MGM Resorts’ real estate spinoff in a $17.2 billion deal, giving Vici ownership of The Mirage, Park MGM, Luxor, New York-New York, Excalibur and other properties leased to MGM Resorts.

