Visitor hits $64K jackpot on penny slot machine

A visitor from Pennsylvania hit for $64,829.61 on a 1-cent slot machine at The STRAT.

Carol Burnett was famous for her Tarzan yell at the start of her classic 1970s variety show.

A visitor from Pennsylvania might have performed the same scream Sunday at the STRAT.

Jacqueline Skibber hit the jackpot for $64,829.61 on the 1-cent Tarzan slot machine in the casino’s Link Slot Lounge, playing $2 on the victorious spin.

