Want to be the first in Fontainebleau? Prepare to stay up late

Public guest access to the newest resort on the Strip begins just before midnight. Here’s all you need to know about road access.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas, as seen on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People walk by Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The newest luxury resort-casino on the Strip will open its doors to the public just before midnight on Wednesday, officials announced Monday.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas, the 67-story, blue-tinted tower on the north Strip that has been in development since the late 2000s, will welcome guests to the property after an invitation-only grand opening party.

The first guests will gain access to the resort through its southwest pedestrian entrance on Las Vegas Boulevard, according to resort officials. Fontainebleau’s official parking garage will be closed to the public until at least 1 a.m. Thursday and rideshare drop-off service won’t be available to the resort on Wednesday. Instead, the public is advised to be dropped off at nearby locations. Free parking is available on a first-come, first-serve basis at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall, accessible from Paradise Road or Convention Center Drive.

Rideshare services will begin after 2 a.m. Thursday. Drop off is on the property’s north side at the main valet.

Additionally, a portion of Elvis Presley Boulevard and the northbound right turn lane on Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed from 3 a.m. Wednesday to 3 a.m. Thursday. The west hall parking lot is accessbile via westbound Elvis Presley Boulevard from Paradise Road.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for invited guests is planned for Wednesday morning.

The $3.7 billion property was conceptualized by Fontainebleau Development CEO Jeffrey Soffer, who bought the historic Miami Beach hotel in 2005 and announced the Vegas location the same year. The building was roughly 75 percent complete when the economy crashed in 2009. Bankruptcy, changing ownership and multiple new visions came and went in the following years before Soffer’s team once again acquired the still-empty, nearly done building in 2021 with partners in Koch Real Estate Investments.

