49°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

Wheel of Fortune jackpot tops $1M again at new Strip resort

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 5, 2024 - 6:32 pm
 
A social media post Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, from Fountainbleau Las Vegas. (X)
A social media post Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, from Fountainbleau Las Vegas. (X)

Open less than a month, Fountainbleau Las Vegas has had its second $1 million slots jackpot winner.

A Friday post on X said an unidentified Wheel of Fortune player hit a jackpot for $1,149,236.53.

“Double the Jackpot Joy at Fontainebleau Las Vegas! First, a $1.2 Million celebration just days after opening — talk about a grand entrance! Then, BAM! Another jackpot within only weeks for $1.1 Million. Lucky players at Fontainebleau!”

The resort, nearly 20 years in the making opened Dec. 13.

The winners have not been identified.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.

MOST READ
1
‘Swapping homes like stocks’: Wall Street-backed firm buys 264 valley homes in a day
‘Swapping homes like stocks’: Wall Street-backed firm buys 264 valley homes in a day
2
CARTOONS: Putin unveils his most unstoppable weapon
CARTOONS: Putin unveils his most unstoppable weapon
3
Man seen in video attacking judge to remain in custody with bail
Man seen in video attacking judge to remain in custody with bail
4
CARTOON: Disorder in the court
CARTOON: Disorder in the court
5
Las Vegas Strip company lops several entertainment execs
Las Vegas Strip company lops several entertainment execs
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas mobster Tony "The Ant" Spilotro was included in the "black book" ...
What is Nevada’s ‘black book’?
By / RJ

Once a person is named to Nevada’s List of Excluded Persons, they’re there for life – although they can appeal that. No one has ever successfully appealed their placement.

More stories
Powerball jackpot grows to $760M as 2024 draws near
Powerball jackpot grows to $760M as 2024 draws near
No winner in last Powerball of 2023
No winner in last Powerball of 2023
Wedding anniversary celebration turns into $120K Strip jackpot
Wedding anniversary celebration turns into $120K Strip jackpot
6 jackpots worth $1.3M hit at Strip casinos
6 jackpots worth $1.3M hit at Strip casinos
$360K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
$360K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit at Strip casinos
Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit at Strip casinos