Wheel of Fortune jackpot tops $1M again at new Strip resort

The resort, nearly 20 years in the making opened Dec. 13.

A social media post Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, from Fountainbleau Las Vegas.

Open less than a month, Fountainbleau Las Vegas has had its second $1 million slots jackpot winner.

Double the Jackpot Joy at Fontainebleau Las Vegas! First, a $1.2 Million celebration just days after opening – talk about a grand entrance! Then, BAM! Another jackpot within only weeks for $1.1 Million. Lucky players at Fontainebleau! Huge congratulations to our Casino friends… pic.twitter.com/iCZcu4rkh1 — Fontainebleau Las Vegas (@fblasvegas) January 5, 2024

A Friday post on X said an unidentified Wheel of Fortune player hit a jackpot for $1,149,236.53.

“Double the Jackpot Joy at Fontainebleau Las Vegas! First, a $1.2 Million celebration just days after opening — talk about a grand entrance! Then, BAM! Another jackpot within only weeks for $1.1 Million. Lucky players at Fontainebleau!”

The winners have not been identified.

