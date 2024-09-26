71°F
Where to find rooftop pools in Las Vegas

People at Stadium Swim at Circa in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las ...
People at Stadium Swim at Circa in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 26, 2024 - 6:00 am
 

Tanning and swimming is a favorite pastime for Las Vegas tourists. There are dozens of swimming pools and dayclubs around the city. But where can you enjoy a pool and a great view?

Dozens of resort-casinos in the resort corridor and near Fremont Street have pools several levels up, giving an overview of their surroundings.

Below are some of the rooftop pools at resorts in Downtown Las Vegas and on the Strip. Many are open to hotel guests only, but some have rentable daybeds and cabanas, so contact the properties for additional details. Some properties also have pools with a view that are exclusively used for their dayclubs.

Downtown

— Plaza

— Circa

— Downtown Grand

— Binion’s

— The California

— The Strat

The Strip

— Resorts World

— Vdara

— Sahara

— Cosmopolitan

— The Cromwell

— Fontainebleau

— Paris

— NoMad Hotel

— Planet Hollywood

— The Linq

— The Venetian

— Waldorf Astoria

Contact McKenna Ross at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.

