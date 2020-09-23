Workers at a 2nd Station Casinos resort want out of Culinary union

Palace Station photographed on Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Employees at a second Station Casinos property said they no longer want representation from the local Culinary union.

Station Casinos said it has stopped recognizing Culinary Local 226 and Bartenders Local 165 as authorized bargaining representatives of Palace Station employees after a majority of the property’s workers signed a petition opposing union representation.

A majority of workers at Boulder Station signed a similar petition in August.

“Our Team Members at Palace Station have spoken. Station Casinos respects their decision and certainly appreciates the confidence that our Team Members have placed in us,” Station Casinos Chief Operating Officer Bob Finch said in a company statement. “We look forward to having the same great direct relationships with this group of Team Members as we have with our Boulder Station, Red Rock and Santa Fe Station Team Members,” which also do not have union representation.

A spokeswoman for the unions, which represent roughly 60,000 workers in Las Vegas and Reno, did not immediately return a request for comment.

Palace Station, which reopened June 4, joined the union in 2017. It was the second of Station Casinos’ Las Vegas properties to unionize, following Boulder Station.

Employees at the property originally rejected the union in October 2016, with the Culinary union falling just four votes short of winning representation. Union officials said at the time that they would seek a new election and accused Station Casinos of manipulating the vote by offering raises days before the election.

Five months later, Station Casinos, the operating subsidy of Red Rock Resorts Inc., agreed to a settle an unfair labor practices complaint filed with the National Labor Relations Board and recognize Palace Station as a union property. Company officials said they agreed to the settlement to avoid a prolonged dispute.

Red Rock Resorts shares were trading at $17.22 Wednesday morning on the Nasdaq, down 0.2 percent.

