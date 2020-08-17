Boulder Station workers agree to leave Culinary union

Employees at Boulder Station have decided they no longer want to be represented by Culinary Local 226 and Bartenders Local 165. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Boulder Station in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Employees at a Station Casinos property have decided to leave the local Culinary union.

A majority of the union members employed at Boulder Station signed a petition this month saying they no longer want to be represented by Culinary Local 226 and Bartenders Local 165.

The announcement comes as both union and nonunion properties across the Las Vegas Valley face layoffs and furloughs.

According to a Monday statement from Station Casinos, Boulder Station will no longer recognize or bargain with the unions.

“We look forward to having the same direct relationships with this group of Team Members as we do with the other Team Members at Boulder Station,” Chief Operating Officer Bob Finch said in a statement provided to the Review-Journal.

Workers at the property had been represented by the union since 2016, after a majority voted for union representation. A total of 532 of the 576 eligible employees voted, with 355 approving Culinary representation and 177 voting against it.

Employees at six other Station Casinos properties — Palace Station, the Palms, Sunset Station, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho and Green Valley Ranch Resort — have also voted to join the union. Employees at an eighth Station Casinos property, Red Rock Resort, voted against union representation in December.

Station Casinos, which operates under Red Rock Resorts Inc., said it asks the union to “immediately recognize and respect (the staff’s) democratically made decision to reject the union at both Red Rock and Boulder Station.”

The local Culinary union and bartenders union are affiliates of Unite Here and represent roughly 60,000 workers in Las Vegas and Reno. A spokeswoman for the union did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.