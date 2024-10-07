World’s largest gaming trade show opens in Las Vegas this week

Educational panels start at G2E Monday, but the show kicks off in earnest on Tuesday with a state-of-the-industry speech and two keynote addresses.

A conventioneer plays on Interblock Gaming's Smart Pit 5-seaters Blackjack table at G2E Las Vegas at Sands Expo, on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Thousands of gaming industry professionals from around the globe will converge on Las Vegas this week for the four-day Global Gaming Expo, the largest industry gathering in the world.

The event, expected to draw more than 25,000 people, is not open to the public.

The trade show floor at The Venetian Expo Center opens Tuesday with hundreds of exhibitors showing their newest slot machines, gaming systems and equipment.

More than 100 educational panels begin Monday with topics ranging from the expanding reach of sports wagering to new regulatory issues. Because attendees will include participants from both commercial and tribal casinos, G2E, as it is known, brings together casino leaders of all stripes.

The show kicks off in earnest Tuesday morning when Bill Miller, the president and CEO of the sponsoring American Gaming Association, delivers a state-of-the-industry address. That will be followed by the first of a series of keynote speakers with Flutter Entertainment CEO Peter Jackson and MGM Resorts International CEO Bill Hornbuckle taking the stage first.

Dublin, Ireland-based Flutter is the parent company of several sports wagering brands, the most familiar of which is FanDuel, one of the two largest fantasy sports operators.

For Hornbuckle, it will be his second straight appearance on the G2E stage. A year ago, he gave details of the cybersecurity attack that crippled his company in September 2023.

Hornbuckle and Jackson will be interviewed on stage by CNBC’s Contessa Brewer.

Following the keynotes, the trade show floor will open giving attendees the first look at flashing lights and memorable sounds of devices that will land on casino floors in the future.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.