Wrap planned for unfinished Fontainebleau on Las Vegas Strip

A rendering of a planned wrap to cover the bottom three stories of the unfinished Fontainebleau resort on the Strip. (Clark County)

The owner of the Fontainebleau plans to wrap part of the unfinished hotel-casino, according to Clark County spokeswoman Stacey Welling.

Welling said the blue-and-white wrap will cover the bottom three stories of the 68-story building on its west side, which faces Las Vegas Boulevard.

The county approved the permit for the wrap Monday, which requires work to begin within 180 days. The estimated cost to install the wrap is $500,000, according to the permit.

The Fontainebleau is in the 2700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, south of SLS Las Vegas.

Construction on the $3 billion, 3,889-room resort began in 2007. Two years and $2 billion later the project halted amid the Great Recession at about 70 percent completion.

Carl Ichan bought the property out of bankruptcy for $150 million in 2010. He could not be immediately reached for comment.

