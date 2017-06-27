Wynn Las Vegas gives visitors inside peek with master classes

Steve Wynn’s Strip property, Wynn Las Vegas, is running a series of so-called master classes to introduce people to the personalities and back rooms of the 12-year old establishment while giving them a chance to pick up a skill.

His Strip property, Wynn Las Vegas, is running a series of so-called master classes to introduce people to the personalities and back rooms of the 12-year old establishment while giving them a chance to pick up a skill.

Guests and local residents can learn about a day in the life of a sports book manager, make bread at the in-house bakery or learn the latest hair trends with its resident stylist. After a trial run of seven classes that began two months ago, Wynn Las Vegas has decided to continue the program with plans to expand it to Macau and Boston.

“Every indication is that this will become a permanent feature,” said Michael Weaver, chief marketing officer of Wynn Resorts. ”The classes enable guests to deepen the experience they have in the hotel. That can only be good for us.”

Weaver and Phil Romeo, director of restaurant and sales, are overseeing the project. Class take place in the afternoon, run 90 minutes excluding time for questions and generally cost from $125 to $150.

“We want to make sure the classes are not only informative but fun and social,” said Romeo.

While casinos often offer free classes in poker or sports betting, Wynn is taking it a step further with non-gaming topics such as how to create floral arrangements and serve mixed drinks.

Wynn sparked the idea while planning the resort’s last New Year’s Eve event, said Weaver.

“Steve said if people could see what it was like to plan such detail, they would probably find it very interesting.”

Guest feedback also played a role. Visitors who had already seen Strip shows and trekked out to Valley of Fire were asking what else the resort could offer, said Romeo.

Though the classes may not generate much revenue directly, the resort hopes it will entice people to come back, stay an extra day and recommend Wynn to others.

Mehmet Erdem, an associate professor at UNLV’s Hotel College, agreed with the logic.

”The more customized the experience, the more memorable it will be and the greater the likelihood guests will talk about it with friends,” said Erdem.

He said other casinos will likely offer something similar.

Wynn Las Vegas will run a total of about 20 classes this year.

