Wynn pays Mass. fines, avoids delay in Encore Boston Harbor opening

Wynn Resorts Ltd. won’t appeal sanctions imposed by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission and on Tuesday paid fines ordered by commissioners, the company announced.

The company had until Friday to appeal the orders imposed by the commissioners in late April, but said Tuesday that while executives disagreed with the conclusions reached by commissioners, particularly against CEO Matt Maddox, that they would comply to avoid delaying a planned June 23 opening of Encore Boston Harbor.

There was no immediate response from representatives of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission about the statement.

“The board of directors disagrees with a number of the commission’s comments and conclusions regarding Matt, and believes they are not supported by the evidence,” the company said in an emailed statement. “Therefore, we would support his decision to exercise his rights and appeal the fine imposed upon him, and believe he would rightly prevail in his appeal. However, that appeal would delay the final conclusion of this matter, and therefore we appreciate Matt’s decision to forego an appeal in order to allow closure for the company.”

The company said it paid the $500,000 fine imposed on Maddox and delivered it and the $35 million fine assessed against the company to Massachusetts authorities on Tuesday.

Wynn officials noted findings reached by the Nevada regulators in their explanation of why they believed Maddox would have prevailed in an appeal.

“The Nevada Gaming Control Board, under whose jurisdiction the alleged activities of our founder occurred, conducted its own year-long investigation and recently reaffirmed Matt Maddox’s good standing in Nevada, and praised him for creating a ‘paradigm shift’ and for taking ‘corrective actions that (have) been impressive,’” the Wynn statement said.

“We believe Matt’s leadership has been, and will continue to be, essential in our transformation from a founder-led company to an innovative global corporation,” it said. “Matt has created a more diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace culture – all while maintaining focus on executing the company’s business plan.”

