Casinos & Gaming

Wynn properties adjust free parking policy for locals

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 9, 2023 - 10:59 am
 
Wynn Las Vegas has changed its self-parking policy, snipping an hour of free parking off an ear ...
Wynn Las Vegas has changed its self-parking policy, snipping an hour of free parking off an earlier plan for local residents. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wynn Las Vegas has changed its self-parking policy, snipping an hour of free parking off an earlier plan for local residents.

In an internal memorandum, the company’s parking services management ordered that complimentary parking for local residents would be reduced from four hours to three as of Wednesday.

A company spokesman said the company has determined that three hours works best for a guest seeing a show or dining at the property, but that four hours was being used by people seeing entertainment elsewhere.

Wynn modified its self-parking policy shortly before Sphere first opened its doors in late September.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

