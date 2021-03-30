68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Casinos & Gaming

Wynn Resorts to pay $5.6M to settle tip dispute with dealers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 30, 2021 - 2:11 pm
 
Wynn Resorts Ltd. will pay a $5.6 million settlement to an estimated 1,000 current and former t ...
Wynn Resorts Ltd. will pay a $5.6 million settlement to an estimated 1,000 current and former table-game dealers working at Wynn Las Vegas and Encore. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Wynn Resorts Ltd. will pay a $5.6 million settlement to an estimated 1,000 current and former table-game dealers working at Wynn Las Vegas and Encore, according to court documents signed Friday.

“The court finds the proposed settlement is a fair and reasonable resolution of a bona fide dispute arising under the Fair Labor Standards Act for those collective action members, all of whom are current or former employees of (the) defendant, that elect to participate in such settlement,” said an order signed by U.S. District Judge Andrew Gordon.

Dealers and Wynn management have been in dispute over a policy initiated by former CEO Steve Wynn in 2006 over the sharing of tips with table-game supervisors.

One Wynn dealer said in 2018 that she believed she had lost $100,000 since Wynn initiated the policy 15 years ago.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$205K paid out for bad beat jackpot hit at Boulder Station
$205K paid out for bad beat jackpot hit at Boulder Station
2
Take a sneak peek inside the Raiders Tavern Grill at M Resort
Take a sneak peek inside the Raiders Tavern Grill at M Resort
3
Real Water lawyer tells judge he can’t find plant manager
Real Water lawyer tells judge he can’t find plant manager
4
CDC extends eviction moratorium
CDC extends eviction moratorium
5
3 injured, 1 critically, in central Las Vegas shooting
3 injured, 1 critically, in central Las Vegas shooting
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nevada National Guard Sgt. Candy "D.T." Delatorre prepares Pfizer vaccine at the Cash ...
Some casino workers can now get the COVID vaccine at work
By Mary Hynes and Michael Scott Davidson / RJ

Public health officials have earmarked half of Southern Nevada’s weekly COVID-19 vaccine allocation for public events for workplace clinics to inoculate hospitality workers.