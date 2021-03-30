Wynn Resorts to pay $5.6M to settle tip dispute with dealers

A disagreement between Wynn Resorts management and the company’s table-game dealers that has lasted 15 years finally appears to be coming to an end.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. will pay a $5.6 million settlement to an estimated 1,000 current and former table-game dealers working at Wynn Las Vegas and Encore. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Wynn Resorts Ltd. will pay a $5.6 million settlement to an estimated 1,000 current and former table-game dealers working at Wynn Las Vegas and Encore, according to court documents signed Friday.

“The court finds the proposed settlement is a fair and reasonable resolution of a bona fide dispute arising under the Fair Labor Standards Act for those collective action members, all of whom are current or former employees of (the) defendant, that elect to participate in such settlement,” said an order signed by U.S. District Judge Andrew Gordon.

Dealers and Wynn management have been in dispute over a policy initiated by former CEO Steve Wynn in 2006 over the sharing of tips with table-game supervisors.

One Wynn dealer said in 2018 that she believed she had lost $100,000 since Wynn initiated the policy 15 years ago.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.