Casinos & Gaming

Wynn sued by family of woman who died playing slot machine

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 15, 2023 - 12:25 pm
 
Wynn Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip, seen in October 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The family of a woman who collapsed and died while playing a slot machine at Wynn Las Vegas is suing the company for negligence and wrongful death.

The lawsuit claims Wynn employees failed to “reasonably assess” if Billie Sakkab, 74, required emergency medical attention after she collapsed while playing slots alone during the resort’s Super Bowl viewing party last year. The suit alleges that Wynn employees did not access an available portable automated external defibrillator fast enough to prevent cardiac arrest.

Nabil Y. Sakkab Sr., widower of Billie J. Sakkab, filed the lawsuit against Wynn Las Vegas LLC and several unidentified companies on Dec. 5 in Clark County District Court.

Nabil Sakkab also is a co-special administrator of Billie Sakkab’s estate. Joining him as plaintiffs in the lawsuit are three family survivors: Clark County residents Nabil Sakkab Jr. and Tiffany Pond, who are both co-special administrators of the estate, and Los Angeles County resident Stephanie Sakkab Colvin.

Representatives of Wynn Las Vegas did not immediately have a comment on the lawsuit.

The seven-count action accuses Wynn Las Vegas of negligence; negligent hiring, training, retention and supervision; negligent security; wrongful death; and gross negligence.

According to the lawsuit, filed by Christian Morris Trial Attorneys, Billie Sakkab, a “regular” Wynn customer and reward program member, and had been invited to the property’s Super Bowl party on Feb. 13, 2022. The lawsuit said Billie Sakkab was unconscious and “multiple … Wynn employees on the casino floor as well as the video surveillance room, failed to reasonably assess” if she required emergency medical attention.

The lawsuit said because Wynn was hosting a Super Bowl party, it “knew or should have known that a large and increased number of guests would be present at the event and on the casino floor” and “due to the increase in guests … knew or should have known that an incident involving a medical emergency was more probable.”

According to the lawsuit, Wynn employees called 911 to request emergency medical services at 5:54 p.m., the Clark County Fire Department arrived by 6 p.m. and a Medic West ambulance arrived at 6:03 p.m.

At 6:47 p.m., she was pronounced dead at the receiving hospital.

An obituary published in February 2022 described Billie Sakkab as a world traveler who had been to 60 countries, had a passion for music and was an artist, designer and master cook.

She had been a resident of Las Vegas since 2007 and was married to Nabil Sakkab in 1971.

The family is seeking special damages in excess of $15,000, unspecified punitive damages, interest and attorneys’ fees.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

