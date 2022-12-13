50°F
jeff_german
Casinos & Gaming

WynnBET gets Massachusetts sports betting license

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 13, 2022 - 3:32 pm
 
Guests take in the Mystic River during an invitation-only party at Encore Boston Harbor on Thur ...
Guests take in the Mystic River during an invitation-only party at Encore Boston Harbor on Thursday, June 20, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

WynnBET has been approved to offer sports betting in Massachusetts when it begins early next year.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission unanimously approved a Category 3 sports wagering operator license for the sports wagering affiliate of Wynn Resorts Ltd., meaning the company will be permitted to take online sports bets. The new license is tethered to an earlier Category 1 sports betting approval for the land-based Encore Boston Harbor casino.

Commissioners put conditions on the awarding of the license, including WynnBET providing statistics on its current vendor diversity and establishing goals on diversity spend, in advance of operating sports wagering in Massachusetts.

WynnBET now must obtain a certificate of operations and meet additional conditions, including but not limited to the conditions noted above, before it can accept wagers on approved sporting events.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has a goal to launch retail sports wagering in late January and online mobile sports wagering in March.

The commission is meeting Wednesday, Dec. 19 and Dec. 20 to consider other sports wagering licenses. MGM Resorts International, which operates MGM Springfield, is expected to have its Category 3 licensure reviewed Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

