58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Business

Chick-fil-A to open 10th restaurant in Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 4, 2021 - 12:03 pm
 
Chick-fil-A at 2480 S. Rancho Drive. (Google)
Chick-fil-A at 2480 S. Rancho Drive. (Google)

The 10th Chick-fil-A restaurant in the Las Vegas Valley will open in Summerlin on Thursday for curbside pickup and mobile orders only.

The eatery at South Fort Apache Road and West Charleston Boulevard will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, according to a news release.

Bill Carnohan is the owner of the franchise, which will employ 125 full- and part-time employees.

“New Chick-fil-A restaurants will take additional time to review operations and make sure appropriate precautions are in place before opening their dining rooms, to ensure the safety of guests and team members.

The new restaurant will open for drive-thru and curbside pickup for mobile orders. Guests can use contactless ordering and payment through the Chick-fil-A mobile app.

In place of the traditional grand opening celebration, the restaurant will be surprising 100 local heroes making an impact in the Las Vegas area. Additionally, the Chick-fil-A Foundation has partnered with Feeding America to donate $25,000 to a local food bank for every new restaurant opening.

Carnohan spent more than two decades as a health care industry executive. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Hampden-Sydney College in Virginia, and he holds a master of business administration from Wake Forest University’s Babcock Graduate School of Management.

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A is a family-owned and privately held restaurant company founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy. The chain has more than 2,600 restaurants in 47 states, Washington, D.C., and Canada.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
LETTER: More foot dragging by Nevada’s DETR
LETTER: More foot dragging by Nevada’s DETR
2
Las Vegas sportsbooks suffer worst Sunday of NFL season
Las Vegas sportsbooks suffer worst Sunday of NFL season
3
11-mile backup reported on I-15 near Primm
11-mile backup reported on I-15 near Primm
4
Raiders’ victory leaves many questions unanswered
Raiders’ victory leaves many questions unanswered
5
‘When, where and how’? Nevada elders await details on vaccine rollout
‘When, where and how’? Nevada elders await details on vaccine rollout
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
South Korean financial officers wearing face masks celebrate the opening for the Year 2021 trad ...
Markets fall as year of great expectations begins
By Stan Choe The Associated Press

The S&P 500 was 2.1% lower in afternoon trading, after earlier flipping from small gains to losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell from its record set last week and was down 621 points, or 2%, at 29,985. The Nasdaq composite was 2.2% lower, as of 9:27 p.m. Pacific time.

This Dec. 2, 2020, file photo shows the Slack app icon being displayed on a computer screen in ...
Slack outage ties up first business day of 2021 for many
By Michelle Chapman The Associated Press

Slack, the messaging service used by millions of people for work and school, suffered a global outage on Monday, the first day back for most people returning from the New Year’s holiday.