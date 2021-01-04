Chick-fil-A to open 10th restaurant in Las Vegas Valley

The 10th Chick-fil-A restaurant in the Las Vegas Valley will open in Summerlin on Thursday for curbside pickup and mobile orders only.

Chick-fil-A at 2480 S. Rancho Drive. (Google)

The eatery at South Fort Apache Road and West Charleston Boulevard will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, according to a news release.

Bill Carnohan is the owner of the franchise, which will employ 125 full- and part-time employees.

“New Chick-fil-A restaurants will take additional time to review operations and make sure appropriate precautions are in place before opening their dining rooms, to ensure the safety of guests and team members.

The new restaurant will open for drive-thru and curbside pickup for mobile orders. Guests can use contactless ordering and payment through the Chick-fil-A mobile app.

In place of the traditional grand opening celebration, the restaurant will be surprising 100 local heroes making an impact in the Las Vegas area. Additionally, the Chick-fil-A Foundation has partnered with Feeding America to donate $25,000 to a local food bank for every new restaurant opening.

Carnohan spent more than two decades as a health care industry executive. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Hampden-Sydney College in Virginia, and he holds a master of business administration from Wake Forest University’s Babcock Graduate School of Management.

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A is a family-owned and privately held restaurant company founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy. The chain has more than 2,600 restaurants in 47 states, Washington, D.C., and Canada.

