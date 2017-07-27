Cybersecurity business ReliaQuest bringing tech talent to Nevada

Fewer than two years after opening a branch in Las Vegas, a Florida-based cybersecurity company is expanding its local operation.

Alexander Rodriguez-Vargas, an employee of cybersecurity company ReliaQuest, works on his computer at the ReliaQuest Las Vegas branch office on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in Las Vegas.

ReliaQuest currently has 50 Las Vegas employees and plans to hire 50 more by the year’s end, and another 100 next year. The company did not provide information on its hourly average wage.

From the outside, ReliaQuest looks like a nondescript commercial office building, located near South Buffalo Drive and West Warm Springs Road. But on the inside rows of employees line a large, open space with three computer monitors apiece.

Brian Murphy, CEO and founder of ReliaQuest, describes watching what happens on those screens as a good game of soccer.

“An attacker has to be right one time. Defenders have to be right every time,” Murphy said. “Everybody likes to see a good goal scored, but it’s also pretty exciting to see a goalkeeper make a good save.”

ReliaQuest monitors cybersecurity and tinkers within client networks, trying to get more of their internal systems to be compatible with each other.

“Like, say you’re trying to use a printer and it doesn’t work with your computer because two different companies make those technologies,” Murphy said.

Similarly, ReliaQuest works to make different cybersecurity tools within a client’s operation talk to each other, so people monitoring their system can see more of what’s going on.

Las Vegas operations

The company has approximately 200 customers, which includes major Fortune 1000 businesses as well as enterprise-level companies based all over the U.S., but none in Nevada.

Las Vegas is ReliaQuest’s first office branch outside of their headquarters in Tampa. The company moved into Las Vegas in October 2015, initially occupying a 3,000-square-foot office space on South Fort Apache Road and West Russell Road. ReliaQuest moved to its new space, which they call the Security Operations Center, four times the size of the old one, last month.

Las Vegas will be a platform to pursue more Western-based clients, Murphy said, adding that the city was his first choice for an expansion because of the its location.

Given the time difference between Tampa and Las Vegas, ReliaQuest provides 24/7 service. And Las Vegas’ many nonstop flight offerings and conventions make it easy to have face time with clients. All of Murphy’s customers come to Las Vegas two or three times a year for different conferences, he said.

And, he said, Las Vegas is good for recruiting talent — though not necessarily local talent. Only 10 of ReliaQuest’s 50 Las Vegas employees are local hires.

Hiring

“There are a lot of military installations in and around the neighboring states,” Murphy said, adding that there are “some solid programs being cranked” out of local universities.

The company was recruiting talent Thursday at an information and security conference called BSides at Tuscany.

“Given that we hire so much from outside the state of Nevada, it’s been really nice and a good place to sell as a good place to live,” Murphy said.

Murphy said that ratio of out-of-state to in-state hires isn’t because of something lacking in Las Vegas’ tech talent pool, but rather that the company needs more time to understand the local talent landscape.

“We develop our own talent, so we don’t necessarily need our employees to have security experience,” Murphy said. “We want them to have Information Technology experience. So, we need to understand all the different places that those people live and work.”

Founded in 2007, ReliaQuest currently has about 200 employees in Tampa, with plans for additional hiring there as well.

Contact Nicole Raz at nraz@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4512. Follow @JournalistNikki on Twitter.