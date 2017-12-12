Data center company Switch selects new board member

Locally based data center company Switch has named Kimberly Sheehy as the successor to board member Larry Krause, who died in October.

Switch appointed Kimberly Sheehy to the board of directors Monday, the company said in a statement.

Sheehy served as chief financial officer of data center real estate investment trust CyrusOne for three years and as chief financial officer of information technology security company StackPath for two years before leaving StackPath in October.

Sheehy replaces board member Larry Krause, who died Oct. 9 at age 68.

Krause joined the Switch board at its formation, according to Switch documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Krause was with Switch when the company went public earlier this year.

Krause worked in public accounting for about 40 years. In that time, he served as a managing partner at Deloitte & Touche’s Nevada practice for about four years and as a partner in charge of Arthur Andersen’s Las Vegas practice for about three years.

Switch’s other board members include UNLV presidential adviser and former Boyd Gaming Corp. President Donald Snyder; Tom Thomas, a managing partner at the Thomas & Mack commercial real estate developer and Bryan Wolf, a managing director at the investment arm of technology giant Intel, according to SEC filings.

Company CEO Rob Roy, President Thomas Morton and Chief Financial Officer Gabe Nacht also serve on the board.

