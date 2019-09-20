Data-center operator Switch acquires land in southwest Las Vegas

A few months after it celebrated a massive expansion plan, Switch appears to have bought big tracts of land near its Las Vegas headquarters.

Switch's distinctive exterior wall-mounted multimode HVAC units line the sides of the data center shell at the Switch Core Campus in Las Vegas, Jan. 15, 2018. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Property records indicate that data-center operator Switch acquired 36 acres of land in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, some of which is seen here on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, for nearly $29 million. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Switch Data Sector houses rows of multicabinet heat containment chimney pods that channel computer generated heat up and out of the data center at the Switch Core Campus in Las Vegas, Jan. 15, 2018. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Switch CEO Rob Roy, left, shakes hands with Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak during a ceremonial groundbreaking for a Switch expansion project in Las Vegas on June 24, 2019. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Property records indicate the data-center operator purchased about 36 acres in the southwest valley for $28.8 million. The sale closed Aug. 27.

The land – acquired through an obscure limited-liability company whose address is the same as Switch’s – is mostly at the southwest corner of Jones Boulevard and the 215 Beltway, with a few parcels closer to Rainbow Boulevard just south of the Beltway.

No zoning applications or other project plans have been filed for the parcels in recent months, according to Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin.

Switch spokesman Adam Kramer declined to comment Thursday.

The sale followed Switch’s ceremonial groundbreaking for a 1.1 million-square-foot expansion of its so-called Core Campus in Las Vegas. A news release for the June 24 event cited a “38+ acre land expansion.”

“Las Vegas is Switch’s home, the place where we started, so to have the ability to continue to grow, continue to support our community and continue to support our customers with this expansion is something we’re extremely excited about,” Kramer said at the time.

The Review-Journal could not confirm whether the sale that closed last month is for that expansion or a separate project.

It was unclear where exactly the expansion would be built, and there were no signs of construction Friday at the recently purchased property or the site where Switch held its groundbreaking ceremony, which was attended by Gov. Steve Sisolak and others.

Led by founder Rob Roy, Switch operates digital-data-storage facilities in Las Vegas, near Reno and in Michigan, and is building one in Atlanta, according to a securities filing.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.