December jobless rate in Las Vegas highest among US metro areas

Las Vegas’ jobless rate was the highest in the nation among large metro areas in December, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday.

Las Vegas’ jobless rate remains the highest in the nation among large metro areas, a new report shows, yet another sign of the pandemic’s crushing financial effects.

An estimated 10.4 percent of the Las Vegas area’s workforce was unemployed in December, highest among 51 metro areas with at least 1 million people, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday.

Detroit had the second-highest jobless rate at 10.1 percent.

Birmingham, Alabama, and Salt Lake City tied for the lowest jobless rate at 3.5 percent.

The coronavirus outbreak has kept people home and away from crowds for fear of getting infected, devastating the tourism industry, the foundation of Southern Nevada’s casino-heavy economy.

Las Vegas’ jobless rate, just 3.9 percent in February, skyrocketed to 34 percent in April after Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered casinos and other Nevada businesses closed to help contain the virus’ spread.

Resorts and other businesses have since reopened, and visitors are back, but tourism levels remain down, and some casinos are still closed.

Around 19 million people visited Las Vegas last year, down 55.2 percent from 2019, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority reported.

