Raiders’ Las Vegas stadium approved to leave NV Energy

The Public Utilities Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved the LV Stadium Events Co.’s request to leave NV Energy without an exit fee.

The construction site for the future Raiders stadium on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Raiders’ Las Vegas stadium has the green light to leave NV Energy and to get its power elsewhere.

Representatives of the stadium company hope the possible exit will allow the company to grow its business and create more jobs in Nevada.

The Las Vegas stadium joins a growing list of companies that are moving closer to leaving the state’s utility.

No exit fee

Using alternative energy providers usually comes with a price tag meant to negate unexpected costs for remaining customers. In 2016, MGM Resorts International paid $86.9 million in exit fees, and Caesars Entertainment Corp. was assigned $47.5 million in exit fees in 2018.

In filings with the commission, the stadium argued that it shouldn’t have to pay exit fees because the facility is still under construction and hasn’t yet established a permanent electric service with NV Energy.

“Because there will be no financial impact on (NV Energy) or its remaining customers, the Stadium should not be required to pay an impact fee,” LV Stadium Events said in a statement filed with the PUC. “Allowing the Stadium to take (distribution-only services from NV Energy) will allow it to purchase lower and more flexibly-priced electricity on the open market, thus advancing its ability to grow its business and generate jobs.”

The stadium publicly identified Taxes-based power marketer Tenaska Power Services Co. as its alternative provider.

Customer impacts

NV Energy argued that the commission should impose an exit fee to avoid repercussions on its remaining customers, despite receiving a letter from the stadium in March 2018 saying it had plans to exit and the utility should not plan for the stadium’s load.

“Planning for 2019 thus occurred well before the Stadium notified (NV Energy) of its intent (to) file its application,” the utility said in filings with the PUC. “Granting (exit) applications inherently puts upward pressure on electricity prices.”

The exit shouldn’t lead to “any issues for the rest of customers” if NV Energy hasn’t provided any capital improvements to the stadium, said Guy Snow, president of Solar NV, a local chapter of the American Solar Energy society solar advocacy group.

If the stadium follows through with its departure, NV Every will still transmit energy. The facility will still have to pay certain taxes and fees, as well as distribution costs.

Profitability

The stadium is one of 10 companies that kick-started efforts to leave NV Energy in 2018. John Restrepo, principal of Las Vegas-based RCG Economics, said many of these companies are leaving to save money or use more renewable resources.

According to data from the Energy Information Administration, NV Energy’s total retail revenue in 2017 was more than $2.8 billion. The company spent $62 million on a campaign against Question 3 last year, which would have shifted the state away from a monopoly-based utility structure toward a competitive, open electricity market for all customers.

Currently, state law only allows certain nongovernmental industrial and commercial customers to leave NV Energy.

