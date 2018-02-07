Switch, partner announce plans for Nevada solar-energy project

Solar arrays line the desert floor of the Dry Lake Solar Energy Zone as part of the 179-megawatt Switch Station 1 and Switch Station 2 Solar Projects north of Las Vegas that were commissioned on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegass88s

A solar panel project developed in part by Las Vegas-based data center company Switch will create 1,250 construction jobs in Clark County.

The company and its partner on the project, global asset manager Capital Dynamics, have called Gigawatt 1 the largest solar project in the country, according to a statement Wednesday.

Switch CEO Rob Roy has been working on the project for about three years, according to the statement. The companies have started construction.

The two companies plan multiple solar projects of this kind in both Northern and Southern Nevada, with potential to export energy to the rest of the Western United States.

Gigawatt 1 will produce the lowest priced solar power in the world and generate enough energy to power 1 million houses, according to the statement.

Switch will be a customer of the solar project along with developing it. Customers will pay 4.9 cents a kilowatt hour for energy from the project, according to the statement.

In 2016, a U.S. household used 10,766 kilowatthours for the year on average, or 897 kilowatthours a month, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Switch and Capital Dynamics, which has offices worldwide, have been pitching the Clark County School District to leave NV Energy and join their solar project.

The move could save the district $140 million over 20 years with an exit fee, paid by the solar project developers, to NV Energy of up to $80 million.

Switch became the first company in years to file an exit application with the state’s Public Utilities Commission in 2014. The data center company ultimately paid a $27 million fee to leave the NV Energy system and purchase energy on the open market. Some gaming properties followed suit.

In a statement Wednesday, NV Energy CEO Paul Caudill said Switch’s investment is a benefit to the state.

“NV Energy welcomes additional investment in the state of Nevada’s renewable energy industry, including the project announced by the Switch team today,” Caudill said. “These investments benefit the communities where they are located through job creation and other ancillary economic development benefits. Nevada has a great natural resource, the sun, and it is exciting to see these kind of projects being announced.”

Some Switch clients will also become customers of the solar project, according to the statement. Switch stores data for companies including movie studios, casinos, video game developers and government agencies. Its largest client is online retail giant eBay.

