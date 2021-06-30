Gas prices rise in Las Vegas as July 4th holiday weekend approaches

“Typically, going into a holiday weekend, drivers can expect gas prices to increase,” said AAA Nevada spokesman Sergio Avila. “That includes here in Las Vegas and Nevada as a whole.”

Gas prices continue to rise in Las Vegas as the Fourth of July holiday weekend approaches.

AAA predicts that a “record-breaking” 43.6 million people will travel for an Independence Day weekend getaway this year. A good slice of them will likely be headed to Southern Nevada.

The average gas price in Las Vegas is slightly higher than the state average, at $3.71 per gallon of regular gas, up 7.5 cents from a month ago, according to AAA data. Prices have accelerated especially quickly over the past week. Since June 23, prices are up 5 cents per gallon.

And drivers should expect that trend to continue into the weekend.

“Typically, going into a holiday weekend, drivers can expect gas prices to increase,” said AAA Nevada spokesman Sergio Avila. “That includes here in Las Vegas and Nevada as a whole. If you’re thinking about traveling this weekend, you’ll definitely see the difference.”

It’s the same story across the country. According to AAA, the national average has risen to nearly $3.12 per gallon as of Wednesday — the highest since 2014. Prices are now almost 5 cents higher than a month ago and 92 cents higher than this time last year, according to an Associated Press report.

Since May, gas prices in Nevada are up about 10 cents per gallon to $3.73 per gallon. Gas prices were at $3.63 per gallon on May 30. Prices in Nevada are up about $1.12 dollars per gallon from $2.61 per gallon when the state was in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic and demand was much lower.

Nevada has the fourth-highest gas prices in the nation, according to AAA data. The data shows the state’s average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was behind just Washington at $3.75, Hawaii at $4.01, and California at $4.28.

It’s that increase in demand as pandemic restrictions wane and vaccinations rise, and a boost in crude oil price that’s contributing to surging gas prices, Avila said.

“When you have those two things happening at the same time, it will definitely lead to an increase at the pump,” he added.

Avila said he thinks it’s “likely” the trend will continue throughout the summer.

