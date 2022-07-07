Gov. Sisolak announces new child care funding

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and other officials gathered to announce new funding from the American Rescue Plan for expanding child care services.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and other officials gathered Thursday morning in North Las Vegas to announce new funding from the American Rescue Plan for expanding child care services.

In total, the Nevada Interim Finance Committee set aside $50 million for child care, and this funding will focus on expanding access and making this type of care more affordable, according to a release from the governor’s office.

The governor and Karissa Loper Machado, a manager for the child care and development program with the Department of Health and Human Services, will detail the plan during a morning press conference at the College of Southern Nevada.

In a statement last month, Sisolak touted such recent funding announcements as a win for Nevada’s families and workforce. “By supporting our families through these programs, we’re supporting Nevada’s workforce and our economy,” he said in that release.