56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Business

Henderson indoor pickleball facility sets opening date

Indoor pickleball club, Picklr, is expanding into the Las Vegas Valley. (Picklr)
Indoor pickleball club, Picklr, is expanding into the Las Vegas Valley. (Picklr)
More Stories
Shoppers navigate through the dairy aisle at Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, on Wednesday, June ...
Discount grocer sets opening date for Henderson store
Circus Circus is seen, on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas ...
What would happen to Circus Circus if Ruffin decides to sell it?
US President Donald J. Trump is shown on screens as he addresses via remote connection a plenar ...
Invest in US or face tariffs, Trump tells Davos elite
Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center is building out its seventh floor. (Southern Hills H ...
Las Vegas hospital to expand with inpatient rehab unit
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 23, 2025 - 12:07 pm
 

A membership-based pickleball facility is opening in Henderson on Saturday.

The Picklr, at 1450 W. Horizon Ridge Pkwy., is opening with amenities for beginners to experts. The Utah-based company is a national pickleball court franchise, with the Henderson location marking No. 3o — with plans to open 100 more across the nation with five in the Las Vegas Valley alone.

The 27,800 square feet location includes 11 courts, one dink or practice court, two community rooms for events, a pro shop, lockers and showers. “Designed around the playing experience,” according to franchise owner Chris Wood, the courts will also have professional lighting and Wingfield AI Coaching for people to improve their game.

Additionally, the facility will offer leagues and tournaments for people to join, as well as clinics and private lessons with instructors.

Members pay a monthly fee for access to the club, and according to Wood, demand has been high. With a membership, players get nationwide access to other facilities, free court reservations, unlimited open and competitive play, unlimited leagues and tournaments, as well as four guest passes and four clinic passes a month to train with their pickleball instructors.

The membership is $149 per month or $1,590 annually and for ages 8 to 18 the monthly fee is $89.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
US President Donald J. Trump is shown on screens as he addresses via remote connection a plenar ...
Invest in US or face tariffs, Trump tells Davos elite
By Zeke Miller, Josh Boak and Jamey Keaten The Associated Press

Davos founder Klaus Schwab told the new president that his return and his agenda have “been at the focus of our discussions this week.”

MORE STORIES