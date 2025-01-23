Henderson indoor pickleball facility sets opening date

A membership-based indoor pickleball facility has plans to open five locations in the Las Vegas Valley.

A membership-based pickleball facility is opening in Henderson on Saturday.

The Picklr, at 1450 W. Horizon Ridge Pkwy., is opening with amenities for beginners to experts. The Utah-based company is a national pickleball court franchise, with the Henderson location marking No. 3o — with plans to open 100 more across the nation with five in the Las Vegas Valley alone.

The 27,800 square feet location includes 11 courts, one dink or practice court, two community rooms for events, a pro shop, lockers and showers. “Designed around the playing experience,” according to franchise owner Chris Wood, the courts will also have professional lighting and Wingfield AI Coaching for people to improve their game.

Additionally, the facility will offer leagues and tournaments for people to join, as well as clinics and private lessons with instructors.

Members pay a monthly fee for access to the club, and according to Wood, demand has been high. With a membership, players get nationwide access to other facilities, free court reservations, unlimited open and competitive play, unlimited leagues and tournaments, as well as four guest passes and four clinic passes a month to train with their pickleball instructors.

The membership is $149 per month or $1,590 annually and for ages 8 to 18 the monthly fee is $89.

