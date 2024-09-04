Apartments, commercial space proposed for Vegas’ Gateway District

Developer received an extension on approval for plans for the project after years of delays.

A proposed apartment and retail development in Las Vegas’ Gateway District near downtown has received a two year extension from the city.

The Gateway project is proposed for 1.7 acres at 1200 Las Vegas Blvd. South and would include a six-story building with 270 apartment units and 4,000 square feet of commercial space, according to plans approved by the Las Vegas City Council. The development will also include a pool and rooftop deck.

The property was purchased by I & L Investments Founder and CEO Ilan Gorodezki in 2019. Gorodezki’s I & L Investments is a real estate management and brokerage firm based in Beverly Hills, and according to its website, they own a total of 8 acres on Las Vegas Boulevard and plan to build 900 units.

The development broke ground in 2020, but has been delayed since July 22 due to an issue with the power infrastructure, according to documents submitted to the city. Wednesday’s extension approves the plans until Aug. 19, 2026.

Gorodezki also owns parcels of land located at 1213 and 1215 South Las Vegas Blvd, which are currently occupied by a Super 8 and Thunderbird Boutique Hotel. In 2017 the Review-Journal reported on his efforts to develop a 15-story, 370-unit tower with 16,000 square feet of retail space called Thunderbird Lofts on the parcels. While approved by the city council, the project never came to fruition and both the Super 8 and Thunderbird are still standing.

