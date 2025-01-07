Developer buys land next to casino with plans for upscale apartments

The Calida Group purchased a project site next to Station Casinos’ newest resort.

An aerial view of Durango hotel-casino, on Tuesday, Jan 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

An aerial view of Durango hotel-casino with the vacant land to its west, on Tuesday, Jan 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Calida Group plans to break ground in early spring 2025 on a 398-unit apartment complex, a rendering of which is seen here, next to the Durango hotel-casino in Las Vegas. (The Calida Group)

A Las Vegas apartment developer has bought land next to the Durango hotel-casino, with plans to start building an upscale rental complex this year.

The Calida Group closed its purchase last month of a 13.2-acre parcel near Durango Drive and the 215 Beltway, in the southwest valley, for about $18.3 million, property records show. The site is immediately west of Station Casinos’ newest resort.

Calida expects to break ground in early spring on a four-story, 398-unit Ainsley-branded apartment project, co-founder Doug Eisner said Tuesday.

Its amenities will be similar to a new apartment complex on Paradise Road just east of the Strip that Calida developed, Eisner said. That project, Ainsley at The Collective, boasts a game lounge with billiards and shuffleboard, as well as a gym, sauna, yoga studio, Himalayan salt cave and massage and steam rooms.

Eisner noted the southwest project will have visibility along the Beltway, is in a growing area of the valley and is walking distance from the Durango, which offers a deep roster of food-and-beverage options.

“We think it’s a huge amenity,” Eisner said of the resort.

The apartments will span from 575 to 1,450 square feet, and the landlord expects to charge $1,700 to $3,200 per month.

Eisner confirmed that Calida bought the project site from Las Vegas apartment developer Ovation.

In 2022, Ovation purchased 21 acres next to the Durango for almost $24 million from Station. Ovation still owns 8 acres next to the hotel and drew up plans for a 403-unit residential complex there, Clark County records show.

Ovation officials were unavailable to comment for this story.

Station, a locals-focused casino chain, opened the Durango in December 2023. It kicked off an expansion project Monday to add a new parking garage and more casino space at the resort.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.