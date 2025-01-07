59°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Housing

Developer buys land next to casino with plans for upscale apartments

An aerial view of Durango hotel-casino with the vacant land to its west, on Tuesday, Jan 7, 202 ...
An aerial view of Durango hotel-casino with the vacant land to its west, on Tuesday, Jan 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Calida Group plans to break ground in early spring 2025 on a 398-unit apartment complex, a ...
The Calida Group plans to break ground in early spring 2025 on a 398-unit apartment complex, a rendering of which is seen here, next to the Durango hotel-casino in Las Vegas. (The Calida Group)
An aerial view of Durango hotel-casino with the vacant land to its west, on Tuesday, Jan 7, 202 ...
An aerial view of Durango hotel-casino with the vacant land to its west, on Tuesday, Jan 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
An aerial view of Durango hotel-casino with the vacant land to its west, on Tuesday, Jan 7, 202 ...
An aerial view of Durango hotel-casino with the vacant land to its west, on Tuesday, Jan 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
An aerial view of Durango hotel-casino with the vacant land to its west, on Tuesday, Jan 7, 202 ...
An aerial view of Durango hotel-casino with the vacant land to its west, on Tuesday, Jan 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
An aerial view of Durango hotel-casino, on Tuesday, Jan 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfa ...
An aerial view of Durango hotel-casino, on Tuesday, Jan 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
2024 was better than 2023 for homes sales in the Las Vegas Valley. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Southern Nevada home sales up in 2024 but down from record highs
Apartment rents in Las Vegas dropping for past 6 months, expert says
‘Our entire community is owed an apology’: 2 presidents abruptly resign from Las Vegas Realtors
Homes such as this one in The Summit Club that sold this past year helped the ZIP code of 89135 ...
Top selling ZIP codes in Las Vegas for 2024
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 7, 2025 - 1:40 pm
 

A Las Vegas apartment developer has bought land next to the Durango hotel-casino, with plans to start building an upscale rental complex this year.

The Calida Group closed its purchase last month of a 13.2-acre parcel near Durango Drive and the 215 Beltway, in the southwest valley, for about $18.3 million, property records show. The site is immediately west of Station Casinos’ newest resort.

Calida expects to break ground in early spring on a four-story, 398-unit Ainsley-branded apartment project, co-founder Doug Eisner said Tuesday.

Its amenities will be similar to a new apartment complex on Paradise Road just east of the Strip that Calida developed, Eisner said. That project, Ainsley at The Collective, boasts a game lounge with billiards and shuffleboard, as well as a gym, sauna, yoga studio, Himalayan salt cave and massage and steam rooms.

Eisner noted the southwest project will have visibility along the Beltway, is in a growing area of the valley and is walking distance from the Durango, which offers a deep roster of food-and-beverage options.

“We think it’s a huge amenity,” Eisner said of the resort.

The apartments will span from 575 to 1,450 square feet, and the landlord expects to charge $1,700 to $3,200 per month.

Eisner confirmed that Calida bought the project site from Las Vegas apartment developer Ovation.

In 2022, Ovation purchased 21 acres next to the Durango for almost $24 million from Station. Ovation still owns 8 acres next to the hotel and drew up plans for a 403-unit residential complex there, Clark County records show.

Ovation officials were unavailable to comment for this story.

Station, a locals-focused casino chain, opened the Durango in December 2023. It kicked off an expansion project Monday to add a new parking garage and more casino space at the resort.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES