Developers team up on new apartment project in Henderson

An artist's rendering of a planned 244-unit apartment complex in Henderson's Inspirada community. (McCourt Partners)

Two real estate firms have teamed up to build a new apartment complex in Henderson.

McCourt Partners announced Tuesday that it partnered with Las Vegas-based Tru Development Co. on a 244-unit apartment complex. The nearly 6-acre project site is along Via Inspirada near Bicentennial Parkway, south of Henderson Executive Airport.

The news release did not say when they expect to break ground. Property records indicate the developers closed the land purchase this week for $12 million.

“We’re delighted to expand our footprint to an exciting high growth market where we see great potential,” McCourt Partners President Jordan Lang said in the release.

Tru Development, led by founder Tim Deters, has been involved with multiple apartment projects in Southern Nevada. This summer, the Las Vegas City Council also approved entering into talks with the firm to study a potential mixed-use medical campus at the 50-acre Cashman Center property, at Las Vegas Boulevard and Washington Avenue.

McCourt Partners, a unit of McCourt Global Inc., has been involved with big real estate projects in New York City, London, Miami, Los Angeles and Austin, Texas, according to this week’s news release.

