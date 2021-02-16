Foreclosure ban extension likely to help struggling Las Vegans

The Biden administration is extending the nation’s foreclosure freeze, a move that could prove especially helpful to Las Vegas homeowners as the valley grapples with a battered economy.

An aerial view of housing developments near Farm Road and Shaumber Road in Las Vegas on Monday, November 2, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The Biden Administration is extending the nation’s foreclosure freeze, a move that could prove especially helpful to Las Vegas homeowners as the valley grapples with a battered economy and a higher-than-average share of late mortgage payments.

The White House on Tuesday announced the administration is extending the foreclosure moratorium for homeowners through June and extending the mortgage forbearance enrollment window until the end of June as well.

Such protections had been slated to expire next month, “leaving many at risk of falling further into debt and losing their homes,” a news release said.

The coronavirus pandemic has sparked huge job losses around the country, especially in tourism-dependent Southern Nevada. According to the White House, just over 10 million homeowners are behind on their mortgage payments.

As of November, an estimated 6.1 percent of Las Vegas-area mortgages were at least 90 days late, compared to 3.9 percent nationally, housing tracker CoreLogic recently reported.

