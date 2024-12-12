Jerry Lewis’ Las Vegas home sells again

Jerry Lewis’ house was on the market for about a year before selling for $1.53 million.

The home that used to be owned by famed Las Vegas comedian Jerry Lewis is back on the market. (Luxury Estates International)

The home that used to be owned by famed Las Vegas comedian Jerry Lewis has sold for $2 million. (Luxury Estates International)

Jerry Lewis’ former house has sold again for $1.53 million adding to a long list of transactions related to the property over the past few years.

Nathan Strager, a Las Vegas-based real estate agent for Luxury Estates International, said the sellers were Brumbies Capitol, a private equity firm based out of Australia.

The house was originally built in 1964 and features 7,230 square feet with six bedrooms and six bathrooms along with a petrified wood fireplace, pool and renovated kitchen.

“They financed a flipper three years ago that was going to renovate the property and turn around and sell it. Brumbies ended up foreclosing on the property in November of 2023,” said Strager. “I listed the property for sale in January of 2024 and after almost twelve months of being on the market it sold. I showed this home to over two hundred potential buyers.”

Clark County property records show the buyer is Omar Suarez Aguilar, and Strager said the deal officially closed on Dec. 6.

“He walked into the home and loved it and closed just a few days after the offer was accepted,” said Strager. “Over the past 60 years Scotch 80s has had so much history from entertainers, athletes, and government officials who have lived there. I am really happy that the former home of Jerry Lewis sold to someone who acknowledges the legacy of a Las Vegas icon and will cherish the heritage that this home means to the history of Las Vegas.”

Lewis lived in the house for 35 years and after his death in August of 2017, the house was sold to Jane Popple in 2019 for $1.2 million, was then put on the auction block and got a $2.5 million bid that ultimately fell through and was then listed for $1.8 million.

The home is located in the historic Scotch 80s neighborhood in Las Vegas near the Las Vegas Medical Campus and just off Charleston Boulevard.

